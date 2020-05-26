Commissioners to meet

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners will hold an emergency board meeting on May 27 at 8:30 a.m.

The single item on the agenda:

Adopt Rescinding Burn Ban Resolution

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board will be on June 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CST at 1331 South Blvd., Chipley, Florida. The Board of County Commissioners will accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact the BOCC Administrative Office at 638-6200, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make arrangements.