Zeigler obit

Mrs. Kathy Ann Zeigler, age 67, of Alford, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Kathy was a devoted wife and mother. She loved with her entire heart and was a blessing to all who knew her. After many years in the world of retail, she enjoyed traveling, camping, spending time with family and friends she met along the highways and bi-ways. Kathy made friends wherever she went, but had one very special friend and her “Ya-Ya Sisters” who she loved unconditionally. Kathy was a huge fan of Ohio State Buckeye Football and watching a game at her house always became a spirited event. (Go Buckeys! O-H!) She loved the local wildlife and her back yard became a wonderland of birds in the springtime at her many feeding stations. Kathy loved deeply and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, John Joseph McGee; mother, Rose V. McGee; and brother, John J. McGee, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Zeigler of Alford, FL; son, Greg Powell and wife, Jamie of Hermiston, Oregon; step-son, Jeff Zeigler and wife, Jeannine of Springboro, Ohio; daughter, Angela and husband, Carlos of Cleveland, Tennessee; step-daughters, Jennifer Nelson and husband, Drew of Brewster, Ohio, Carrie Sussman and husband, Todd of Muskego, Wisconsin; brothers, Jim McGee and wife, Susie of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Bill McGee and wife, Vicki of Salem, Ohio; sisters, Sue Horton and husband, Rick of Minerva, Ohio; Rose Howell and husband, Lee of Alford, FL; and sister by heart, Mary Green of Alford, FL; 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

No public services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.