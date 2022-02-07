Yvonne Renee’ Wood Obit

Yvonne Renee’ Wood was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. After years of fighting various health conditions and a brief severe illness, she left this world unexpectedly on January 29, 2022 at the age of 62.

Yvonne was born to Joyce Pollock on February 4, 1959 in Hollywood, Florida. She grew up in Davie, Florida and attended school in Cooper City, Florida. Early in her life, she went to live with her grandparents and aunts and uncles on a dairy farm where she unknowingly met the love of her life, Bob, whom she would eventually go on to marry. In the early 1980s, Yvonne, Bob and daughters Andrea and Bobbie moved to Northwest Florida. Yvonne and Bob married on August 28, 1986, bringing together her daughters and Bob’s two sons from a previous marriage.

Taking on various jobs throughout the years, Yvonne thrived the most when she was at home taking care of her family. She knew her way around a kitchen and food was one of many ways she showed her love and devotion to her family. She never failed to acknowledge the special events in the lives of those she knew and rest assured, she would whip up a crocheted blanket when one was expecting a baby. Her family was everything to her and she loved deeply.

Yvonne is survived by her husband, Robert “Bobby” (Bob) F. Wood; daughters Andrea Burch and husband Kevin of Chipley and Bobbie Pilgrim and partner Steven Childs of Lynn Haven; step sons, both of whom she loved as her own, Robert “Bob” J. Wood and wife Monika of Orlando and Danny Wood and wife Amanda of Virginia; one brother, Mark Miller of Texas; an aunt, Wanda Wood of Chipley; grandchildren David Hauck, Nolan Burch, Isaiah Hauck and partner Brittany Valentine, Elijah Burch, Lukas Wood, Eden Hauck, Amara Wood, Abbigail Burch, Jackson Childs, Evan Hauck, and Lily Hauck; great-granddaughter Emily Jo Hauck; sister-in-law Pauline Crocker and husband James of Chipley and numerous cousins and other extended family and friends who have become family.

A celebration of life will be held 1 PM Friday, February 11, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home. Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.