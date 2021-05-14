Young artists claim top honors in 2021 Florida Fish Art Contest

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Wildlife Forever are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 Florida Fish Art Contest. The creative contest introduces youth to the world of aquatic conservation by blending art and science to unlock the magic of fishing and the great outdoors.

“The Florida Fish Art Contest is an incredible way to connect with young people and to highlight the vital natural resources our state has that are just waiting to be explored,” said FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood. “I commend the sponsors who support the program, and the dedicated teachers and parents who encourage young people to learn and experience our natural resources.”

The top Florida winners are:

GRADES 10-12

First Place: Makenzie Warren, Titusville, Red Drum

Second Place: Nicole Newmeyer, Hallandale Beach, Atlantic Sailfish

Third Place: Isabelle Torres, Davie, Rio Grande Cutthroat Trout

GRADES 7-9

First Place: Roshni Patel, Wellington, Garibaldi

Second Place: Ishitha Panguluri, Tampa, Largemouth Bass

Third Place: Gabriel Regalado, Jacksonville, Largemouth Bass

GRADES 4-6

First Place: Caitlyn King, Orlando, Brook Trout

Second Place: Amelie Barnett, Pines, Dorado

Third Place: Alayna Godwin, Middleburg, Billfish

GRADES K-3

First Place: Kelsey Lee, Reunion, Triggerfish

Second Place: Divya Patel, Wellington, Mahi-Mahi

Third Place: Yanrong Zhuang, Boca Raton, Reef Triggerfish

In April, a distinguished panel of judges including FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood and FWC staff from the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, the Division of Marine Fisheries Management and the Office of Community Relations helped select this year’s state and national winners. Along with state honors, students also competed for several unique award categories that included the Guy Harvey Award and the Fish Migration Award. Some artists also competed for the Fish Make You Smarter Award by submitting an essay. Digital images of art and essay submissions in both low and high resolution are available upon request.

The award-winning Wildlife Forever State Fish Art Contest, with support from Bass Pro Shops, the U.S. Forest Service and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, brings children, art and aquatic conservation together. To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any official state fish and written words detailing its behavior, habitat, and efforts to conserve it. Learn more at StateFishArt.org.

For more information about the Florida Fish Art Contest, contact Laura Rambo Walthall at 850-488-0520 or Laura.Walthall@MyFWC.com.