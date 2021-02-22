Wright obit

Gene Wright, 77 of Graceville, entered his Heavenly Home on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

A Home-going service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Jonathan Shepard officiating with Military honors by Ft. Rucker, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Gene was born in Graceville on September 24, 1943 to the late Benjamin and Ora Kirkland Wright. A U. S. Army Vietnam Veteran, Gene was a gifted carpenter working with Saliba Construction for several years and retired from working with his son at Wrights Construction. Affectionately known as “Papa”, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, fishing and hunting. He was a long time member of New Home Baptist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Joanne Wright, three children Paula Smith (Shane), Graceville, Todd Wright (Kelli), Columbus, GA, Stacy Wright (Emma), Graceville; six grandchildren Brianna Wright, Gage Wright (Zoe), Shelbi Smith, Sara Smith, Seth Smith, Julius Carver, one great grandson Jaxx Carver; three sisters Geraldine Berry (Donald), Panama City, FL, Mary Beer, Berniece Beer, Dothan, AL; several nieces and nephews.