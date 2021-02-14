Worrell obit

Robert Raymond Worrell, 99, of Chattahoochee, Florida died Friday, February 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born January 4, 1922 in the Alliance Community to Rufus and Lizzie Owens Worrell. Robert was a self-employed Master Carpenter and enjoyed farming and fishing.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Barney Worrell, of Chattahoochee, FL; daughter, Christine Goodson, of Pineville, NC; two brothers, Ralph Worrell and Robert Worrell; and two sisters, Lucille Baker and Ruby Adamsom.

He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Vinnie Edenfield Worrell; son, Gene Worrell of Chattahoochee; daughter, Susan Roberts of Sneads; two brothers, J.P. Worrell of Dade City, Junior Worrell, of Hosford; and sister, Frances Mayo, of Youngstown.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 15, 2021 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Sneads Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Chattahoochee with James & Sikes Funeral Home Sneads Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM, one hour prior to funeral service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Sneads Chapel.