Works obit

Mrs. Hazel Elizabeth Wright Works, age 77, of Caryville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, January 23, 2021 at her home.

Hazel was born on March 15, 1943 in Caryville, Florida to Walter and Bernice Myrick Wright.

She was a member of Spirit-Filled Church of God in Christ, Caryville, Florida where she served in numerous church ministries included serving as Mother of the church.

She was joined in Holy Matrimony to Ransom Works, to this union six children were born.

Mother Works is survived by her children: Ollie M. Stuckey, Cleve Works, Clementine Howard (Elder Tony Sr.), Cheryl D. Peterson, Almeanus A. Chambers and Daryl D. Works all of Caryville, Florida; grandchildren: Zaneta Peterson (Trevis), Tameka Burks (James), Arthur Hudson, Jr. , Tony Howard, Jr., Zachary Howard (Hilary), Jerome Works, Leon Howard, Michael Wilson, Brandon Works, Randall Works, Javaris Works, Richardo “Trick” Works, Demuriel Works, Karleshia Works, Akira Works, Pruenta Peterson and Jada Works; twenty-seven great grandchildren; brother and sister, Earmon Lee Wright and Ida Nettles; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation, walk-through with facial covering and social distancing required, will be 4-6 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life for Mother Works, facial covering with social distancing, will begin at 11 am, Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Spirit-Filled COGIC Cemetery, St. Mary Road and Phillips Street in Caryville, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.