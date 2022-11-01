Teresa Ann Lassitter Obit

Teresa Ann Lassitter, 65 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2022 at North West Florida Community Hospital.

Teresa was born on December 21, 1956, in Enterprise, Alabama to Chester and Betty (Arrington) McKenzie. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Teresa attended Wausau Assembly of God Church

She worked as an OTR Truck Driver for many years as a team driver with her husband, Charles. She had a nurturing heart and always took care of her family and friends when she was able. Teresa enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Chester and betty McKenzie: brother : Joseph Ratcliff; sister: Lynn Ratcliff.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Charles Lassitter of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Jessica Drake and husband Jason of Ripon, Wisconsin; brothers: John Ratcliff of Chipley, Florida, David Ratcliff of Chipley, Florida, Lloyd McKenzie of Chipley, Florida, Andy Ratcliff of Marianna, Florida, Willie Ratcliff of Pensacola, Florida, Buster Ratcliff and wife Barbara of Pensacola, Florida; and numerous grandkids and great grandkids.

Funeral services will be held 2pm Friday, November 4, 2022, a Wausau Assembly of God Church in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Danny Burns officiating. Interment will follow in New Smyrna in Bonifay, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her niece, Kayla, for her love and care during this most difficult time.