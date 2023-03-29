Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association

WIREGRASS MASTER GARDENERS SPRING PLANT SALE

The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host its Annual Spring Plant Sale starting on Friday, April 14th thru Sunday April 16th from 9 AM to 5 PM each day at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. The proceeds from the sale will be used to help support local community gardens in the Wiregrass area. There will be a wide variety of plants that they have grown from seeds and cuttings such as vegetables, herbs, trees, annuals, perennials, shrubs, bulbs, ground covers and house plants.

While there, plan to see the Wings of Wonder Butterfly House that opens on April 1st Master gardeners will be on hand to assist and help you with knowledgeable information. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.