Willis obit

Sweet baby girl, Raven Faith Willis, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on June 24, 2021.

Raven was born on June 24, 2021 in Ocala, Florida to Caedon Willis and Keiko Kopp. Although brief, the time spent on this earth will forever be cherished by her adoring family.

She is survived by her parents: Caedon Willis of Vernon, FL, and Keiko Kopp of Niceville, FL; paternal grandparents: Jammy Jones (Amanda) of Vernon, FL and Christine Willis of Defuniak, Springs, FL; maternal grandmother: Kathy Moyer of Niceville, FL; brothers: Troy Kopp, Kie Kopp, Camden Willis; sisters: Kaleigha Kopp, Oaklee Willis; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at Antioch Cemetery in Bruce, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.