Willie M. Davis Obit

Willie M. Davis, age 90 of Cottondale, FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. She was born on February 12, 1933 in Malone, FL to the late William Franklin Floyd and Litha Jane (Wheelus) Floyd.

Willie was a member of Sapp Church and worked as a seamstress for 36 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Alfred Davis, three brothers, Hosie Floyd and wife Allie Vern, Ellis Floyd and wife Maggie, and Robert Floyd, one sister, Mattie Pearl Penny and husband Perry.

Willie is survived by her three children, Royce Davis and wife Dottie of Donaldsonville, GA, Robert Davis and wife Dena of Marianna, FL, Gail Davis of Cottondale, FL and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and one sister in law, Ernestine Floyd.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Reverend Cloys Joiner will be officiating. Interment will be held at Salem Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net