Williams obit

Mr. Jerry Mack Williams, age 59, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 9, 2020 at his home. He was born January 2, 1961 in Hartford, Alabama.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his father, Hurdis Webster Williams, his mother, Doris Champion Pitts and a brother, Curtis Dwight Williams.

Mr. Williams is survived by two sons, Thomas Williams of Bonifay, FL and Jarred Williams of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Ronnie Weeks of Bonifay, FL; five sisters, Linda Strahan and husband Lonnie of Bonifay, FL, Judy Patillo of Bonifay, FL, Tammy Corbin and husband John of Chipley, FL, Connie Wells and husband Greg of Esto, FL, Donna Weeks of Dallas, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, January 13, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM Monday.