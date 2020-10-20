Williams obit

Mr. Feldman Hubert Williams, age 64, of Vernon, Florida passed away October 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 2, 1956 in Bonifay, Florida to the late James Hubert Williams and Iris Dawn Taylor Williams.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 40 years, Norma Williams of Vernon, FL; four children, Stacey Fuller and husband Matt of Westville, FL, Shannon Williams and wife Becky of Panama City, FL, Sondra Haddock and husband Ricky of Vernon, FL, and Amy Aldridge of Slocomb, AL; one sister, Sheila Pelfrey and husband Jackie of Wausau, FL; five grandchildren, Mercedes Fuller, Matthew Fuller, Zachary Platt, James Platt, and Hunter Williams; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Grayson.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at New Bethany Assembly of God Church with Rev. Timothy Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 PM in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel in Bonifay.