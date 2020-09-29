Williams obit

Helen Williams, of Bonifay, FL, went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020 in the Bay Medical Center of Panama City, FL. She was 64 years old and a native of Bonifay.

Helen was born on May 12, 1956 to the late Elijah and Aretha (Brown) Williams in Bonifay, FL. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bonifay, FL, and was retired in the field of Corrections and Education.

She leaves to cherish her memories two loving daughters: Tonya Nichole Johns, and Zakiyyah Jackson Williams, both of Bonifay, FL; sister: Ida Mae King of Bonifay, Florida; two brothers: Michael (Ludie) Williams of Caryville, FL, and Elder Martin (Johnnie) Williams, Sr., of Columbus, GA; four beloved grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM CST, Saturday, October 3, 2020 from the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Bonifay, FL with Elder Martin Williams, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Bonifay City Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home & Florist providing the ministry of comfort.

A Public Walk-Through Viewing will be held from 6-7 PM CST, Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. In consideration of public health & safety, the wearing of a facial mask/covering is required to attend both the Public Viewing & the Celebration of Life.

The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to services. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfchipley.com.