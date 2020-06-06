Williams obit

Magdalene Williams, 84, of Greenwood, FL, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence.

Magdalene was born in Cypress, FL on February 27, 1936 to the late Roy and Lois Crawford Hewett. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County where she spent many years as a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Eastside Baptist Church. Magdalene loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well as spending time in the outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ellis Hewett and Gerald Hewett; and sister, Marie Gainey.

Magdalene is survived by her loving husband, Edward “Ed” D. Williams; son, Eddie Williams of Warner Robins, GA; daughter, Diane Fawver of Valdosta, GA; grandchildren, Chad Dominy, Jason Dominy, and Chris Williams; three great grandchildren; and sister, Norma Jean Wright of Greenwood.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Dr. Shawn Buice officiating. Interment will be in Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.