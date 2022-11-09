William “Mike” Kirkland Obit

William “Mike” Kirkland, age 65, of Vernon, FL passed from this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1957 In Port St. Joe, FL. to the late James Rudolph Kirkland and Mamie (Newsome) Kirkland.

Mike was an avid fisherman. He fished commercially for years and also did carpenter work on the side.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Kirkland. Survivors include, his loving wife, Dawn (Whitfield) Kirkland of Vernon, FL; two daughters, Anna Bellew of Vernon, FL, Marion Wilson and husband Levi of Chipley, FL; one brother, Danny Kirkland and wife Patty of Wewahitchka, FL; one sister, Wanda Nixon and husband Bruce of White City, FL; five grandchildren, Abby Payne, Jayden Brogdon, Kyson Wilson, Ashten Bellew, CJ Wilson.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church of Vernon, FL. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with the Funeral Service to follow. Reverend Tim Bush will be officating. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

