William Lee Roberts Obit

William Lee Roberts, 64 of Starkville, Mississippi, passed from this life on August 22, 2024 at his residence after a short battle with cancer.

William was born on October 15, 1959 in Starkville, Mississippi to Bud Roberts and Patricia Millwood. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, as well as working on Ford cars in his shop. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bud and Patricia Roberts; two brothers: Mike Roberts and Steve Roberts.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brigitte Roberts of Germany; brother: Rusty Roberts; Kathy and Don Nash of Starkville, Mississippi, Jody Pierson of Kilmichael, Mississippi; several nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.