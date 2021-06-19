Willhite obit

Patricia Ann “Trit” Willhite, age 69 of Wausau, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2021 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family.

Trit was born on July 16, 1951 in Bonifay, Florida to Andrew Lee Quattlebaum and Vita Merle Smith.

Trit loved the outdoors and traveling. She spent every weekend camping at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka, and also enjoyed getaways on cruises when she got the chance. She also enjoyed watching her timeless game shows (Cardsharks, Let’s Make a Deal, and The Price is Right). Trit was a church member of The Baptist Center in Millville. She loved her Lord and Savior and was the epitome of a true Proverbs 31 woman. Family was everything to Trit. Each and every family member held a special place in her heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Vita Quattlebaum; brother: Johnny Quattlebaum; sisters: Cathy Odom, Dora Johnson.

She is survived by her adoring husband of 42 years: Willie Willhite and their spoiled dog October of Wausau; daughters: Sandra Lyn Hall (Max) of Panama City, FL, Stephanie Ann Pike (Josh) of Fountain, FL, Angela Lee Odom (Pud Riley) of Wausau, FL, Wanda Louise Stockwell (Brad)of Wausau, FL; step-sons: Tommy Galloway (Lisa) of Bristol, FL, Chris Willhite of Bristol, FL; brothers: Gene Quattlebaum, Ronnie Quattlebaum of Panama City, FL, Danny Quattlebaum (Molly) of Altha, FL; sister: Carolyn Taylor (Tony) of Panama City, FL; grandchildren: Leonard, Amber, Andy, Jon Jon, Candace, Bobby (Dustie), Christopher (Tierra), Colton, Kaydra, Travis, Austin, Leanne; great-children: Sadora, Kynslee, Lakelyn, River, Braylee, Banx, Maddi, Harbour, Hank; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 4PM-8PM on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley with special family friend Ms. Patty Brown speaking at 6PM. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 1976 Shiloh Lane in Chipley.