WILD ROOTS APOTHECARY & SEED SHOP – NOT JUST ANOTHER TEA SHOP

If you’re saying to yourself, “Well, it’s just another drug store”, you are so wrong. If you’re expecting white counters, lab coats, and apothecary jars, you’re in for a surprise.

This very unique shop does have tea – singles, herbal, floral, medicinal, special blends, and tea accessories – all neatly displayed in library card catalogs. But that’s just a beginning. The second you enter Wild Roots Apothecary you know you’re somewhere special. Recently opening their doors, the shop does feature tea, of course, but also herbal tinctures (extracts of plant materials dissolved in alcohol), herbal remedies, natural remedies, and holistic products. And even more…jewelry, crystals, stones, smudge sticks, books, candles, gardening supplies, heirloom seeds, essential oils, incense, and some very interesting and unexpected gift ideas. The owners, Michael and Crystal, are very knowledgeable of their products.

The shop also has a Victorian Tea Room. On Saturdays, free tea is offered along with Tarot Card Readings for the more adventurous.

The shop is located at 831 Main Street, a portion of downtown Chipley that is showing growth and redevelopment. – just down the street from Louis & Nash Mercantile an Sister’s Sweets, Eats and More. The hours are from Tuesday thru Friday, 10AM-5PM, Saturday 10AM-2PM and closed on Sunday and Monday. They share a store-front with Mystic Accounting. Drop by for a visit – prepare to be amazed!