Wiggins obit

Ms. Sarah Susie Wiggins, age 101, of Lynn Haven, Florida, passed away June 11, 2021 at her home.

She was born January 30, 1920 in Holmes County Florida to the late Luther Monroe Williams and Husie Susie Holland Williams.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer James Searcy, one daughter, Marie Sellers, and one son-in-law, Robert Powell.

Sarah was an honorary member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Sisters.

Ms. Wiggins is survived by one daughter, Virginia Powell of Lynn Haven, FL; three grandchildren, Chis Griffin and Heather Hall of Crawfordville, FL, Tammy Sellers of Panama City, FL, and Jeffery Sellers of Bonifay, FL; six great-grandchildren, Christopher and Emilee Griffin of Atlanta, GA, Devin Griffin of Panama City, FL, Kayla and Chris Strickland of Opp, AL, Ethan and Savannah Harman of Panama City, FL, Jasper Sellers of Bonifay, FL, and Audrey Sellers of Bonifay, FL; five great-great-grandchildren, Ty Brodie Strickland of Opp, AL, Clayton Strickland of Opp, AL, Rhett Strickland of Opp, AL, Kentleigh Harman of Panama City, FL, and Brayden Corbin of Panama City, FL; special nieces, Joan Joiner, Evelyn Brooks, Kim Brooks, Faye Dean, Betty Colabianchi, and Kathy Clark; special friend, Dianna Zereman; caretaker, Misty; numerous nieces, nephews, along with several others.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Buford Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at Peel Funeral Home.