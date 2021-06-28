Wiggins obit

Ms. Deborah “Debbie” Wiggins, age 64, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at her home while surrounded by family.

Debbie was born December 25, 1957 to the late Tommy Yon Mallory and Beulah Hobgood Mallory. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and served in the food industry for many years. Debbie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Debbie is survived by her husband, A.D. Wiggins; son, Aaron Wiggins and wife, Elizabeth of Houma, LA; daughter, Amanda Burk of Cottondale; sisters, Lenora Palmer of Carriere, MS, Cathy Williams (Ronnie Smith) of Madrid, AL, Kim McSween of Cottonwood, Wanda McKay of Marianna, and Delaina McGann (Sean) of Bascom, FL; grandchildren, Trenton Burk, Abigail, Grace, and Wyatt Wiggins; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.