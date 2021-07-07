Wheeler obit

Ms. Elaine S. Wheeler, age 87, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Elaine was born on December 28, 1933 in Tice, FL, to the late George Allen and Ethel Fussell Suggs. Elaine moved to Marianna over 40 years ago where she was in the Medical Supply Business for the Watson Drug Store. She married the love of her life, James “Bill” Wheeler and they were married with over 53 years of happy marriage. Bill was a chaplain and minister at Pine Ridge Baptist Church while Elaine was a loving and caring preachers’ wife where she loved the congregation and her family without measure.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Robert Allen Wheeler.

Elaine is survived by her daughters, Deb McCance (Jonathan) of Marianna, Dianna Kinsman of Haverhill, MA; sons, Jimmy Wheeler of Marianna and Jason Wheeler (Maura) of Nokomis, FL; 11 grandchildren including Justin Hill (Hannah) of Ocala, FL; nine great grandchildren; and special friends, Nonie and Gus Gustafson.

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Operation Spay Bay & Neuter at 3520 E. 15th St. Panama City, FL 32404.