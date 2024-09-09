Wewahitchka Gators Host Vernon Yellowjackets Football

Last Friday, September 6th, 2024, the Vernon Jackets traveled to Wewahitchka to take on the Wewa Gators. Despite slightly rainy weather, the game went on without a hitch. The Jackets started strong, putting points on the board in the first quarter. Ultimately, they secured victory with a final score of 30-0. The team played with determination and truly earned this win! I’m excited to see them face off against the Chipley Tigers this coming Friday at Philip Rountree Stadium. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Come out and support our youth!

Photos by Amber Nicole Maxwell