Welch obit

Mr. Kevin M. Welch, age 61, of Cottondale, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.

Kevin was born September 15, 1958 in Escambia County, FL, to the late Ernest and Helen Phillips Welch. He was a certified welder and electrician for Alabama Electric Company for many years. Kevin also was a proud service member of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Helen Welch.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn “Kitty” Welch; sons, Bryan Welch (Monica) of Jacksonville, Bradley Welch of Tallahassee, and Robbie Smith (Monica) of Milton, FL; daughters, Jennifer Stoker (David) of Marianna, Ashley Smith of Marianna, and Cassie Smith of Cottondale; brother, Allen Hanna of Pensacola, FL; sister, Mary Capps (Bob) of Houston, TX; and 17 grandchildren.

No public services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.