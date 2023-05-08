The Washington County School District held a “We Are Community” family fun event on May 6 from 10:00 am -12:00 pm in the Washington County school board room, 750 Sinclair Street.

The event was held to help strengthen communication and engagement between parents and teachers for the benefit of Washington County School District children. There were 14 vendors that provided information on the services they offer to families. These vendors were Florida Panhandle Technical College, United Way of NW Florida, Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Washington County Public Library, Washington County Health Department, PanCare, Early Learning Coalition of NW Florida, volunteers from Grace Assembly of God, Take Stock of Children, The Academy of Early Vocational Learning, the Washington County 4H Club, and TJ Roulhac Activity and Enrichment Center.

Entertainment was provided by many talented WCSD students from Chipley and Vernon with singing and dancing. Refreshments were also given to those present while keynote speaker Dr. Donna Austin addressed the parents and provided training packets to educate them on ways to help educate their children with everyday activities and how to effectively communicate with teachers and administrators.

Several families won door prizes that were donated by our local business and community leaders that included gift cards from Javier’s, BJ’s Grill, Walmart, Bealls Outlet, WestPoint Home Factory Outlet, Subway, McDonald’s, and Piggly Wiggly.