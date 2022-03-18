WCYF Livestock Show

Livestock shows have been around since the early 1900s. These shows have given youth and adults a chance to compare the quality of their animals. The Washington County Youth Fair Livestock Show has been annual event in the county since 1973. This year, 37 4-H and FFA exhibitors presented their steer, heifer, and swine projects before judge, Ed Smith, for evaluation. Exhibitors also participated in showmanship where their skills at presenting their animal in its best light to the judge is put to the test.
Winners this year were:
Junior Beef Showmanship
1st place Sarah Jane Riley
2nd place Makayla O’Steen
3rd place Cason Hayford
Intermediate Beef Showmanship
1st place Maddie Barber
2nd place Landon Bruner
3rd place Audrey Stephens
Senior Beef Showmanship
1st place Kailey Pettis
2nd place Asa Anderson
3rd place Jakub Bruner
Senior Swine Showmanship
1st place Asa Anderson
2nd place Colton Serpas
3rd place Charles Gonzalez
Grand Champion Steer – Asa Anderson
Reserve Champion Steer – Brantlee Pate
Grand Champion Swine – Asa Anderson
Reserve Champion Swine – Asa Anderson
Grand Champion Heifer – Kailey Pettis
Reserve Champion Heifer – Asa Anderson