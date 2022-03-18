WCYF Livestock Show

Livestock shows have been around since the early 1900s. These shows have given youth and adults a chance to compare the quality of their animals. The Washington County Youth Fair Livestock Show has been annual event in the county since 1973. This year, 37 4-H and FFA exhibitors presented their steer, heifer, and swine projects before judge, Ed Smith, for evaluation. Exhibitors also participated in showmanship where their skills at presenting their animal in its best light to the judge is put to the test.

Winners this year were:

Junior Beef Showmanship

1st place Sarah Jane Riley

2nd place Makayla O’Steen

3rd place Cason Hayford

Intermediate Beef Showmanship

1st place Maddie Barber

2nd place Landon Bruner

3rd place Audrey Stephens

Senior Beef Showmanship

1st place Kailey Pettis

2nd place Asa Anderson

3rd place Jakub Bruner

Senior Swine Showmanship

1st place Asa Anderson

2nd place Colton Serpas

3rd place Charles Gonzalez

Grand Champion Steer – Asa Anderson

Reserve Champion Steer – Brantlee Pate

Grand Champion Swine – Asa Anderson

Reserve Champion Swine – Asa Anderson

Grand Champion Heifer – Kailey Pettis

Reserve Champion Heifer – Asa Anderson