I had an amazing time at the WCSD Rodeo on the 13th and 14th! Two days filled with fun, entertainment, and delicious food made for a fantastic experience. It was great to see so many activities for families and friends. Events like team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, mutton busting, and bronc riding really showcased the excitement of rodeo. My favorite moment was watching the children trying to grab the flag off the cow’s tail was such a fun sight. Can’t wait for next year!

Story and Photos by Anita Grantham