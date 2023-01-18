WCCS visits Museum

WCCS Second Graders Visit History Museum

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Washington County Historical Society’s museum was packed with second graders from Washington County Christian School. The children had a nice outing and learned a few tidbits about our county and its history.

The youngsters were treated to a guided tour of the displays inside the museum by Museum Director Dorothy Odom and a few of the regular volunteers. She stated, “We love to have visitors and get the opportunity to share Washington County’s history. We’re a small museum, but we are packed inside with unique and educational materials. Even if we’re not open, the outside walls are covered with historical information!”

The displays feature local heroes from all sorts of categories – military, sports, education, and more. The children were able to see and, in some cases, touch mementos from the past including uniforms, sports equipment, ancient kitchen equipment, clothing, toys, photos of old Chipley, turpentine equipment, a real still, and Creek Indian artifacts. The preserved alligator head, mounted rattlesnake skin, old telephones and switchboards were hits.

The history museum is located at 685 7th Street and is open every Friday from 9AM until 1PM. Nipper, the RCA pup, greets visitors on the porch when we’re open. Special tours can be arranged ahead of time by calling Dorothy Odom at 850-638-0358.