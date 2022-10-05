Wayne Carl Hardy Obit

Wayne Carl Hardy, age 88, of Chipley, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Wayne was born January 15, 1934, son of the late Ila J. Hardy Culp and Milage Hardy and brother to the late, Glen Hardy. Wayne was a member of the Florida National Guard, retired ATT/Bellsouth employee. He enjoyed fishing, Daytona 500, telling a good joke, and most of serving the church as an usher.

Survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Tommy Hardy; daughter Sandra (David) Racz; beloved grandchildren Vincent (Dana) Racz, Katelynn (Tom) Sprinkle; great grandchildren Emma Racz, and Jack Sprinkle.

Friends may call at 10:00 am with funeral service to be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Chipley, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wayne’s name can be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, First Baptist Church, 1300 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428.

