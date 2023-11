On Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023, the Wausau Garden Club will hold a ceremony to recognize and honor military veterans and those on active duty.

This will be held at 10:00a.m. by the Blue Star Marker in Wausau (next to the Possum Monument).

We invite all veterans, families, and friends to Attend. There will be a social hour with refreshments at Wausau City Hall following the ceremony.

Lucinda Simonson, President, Wausau Garden Club