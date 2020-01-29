Watford obit

Sarah Helen (Bush) Watford of Graceville, FL, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was 85.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville with the Rev. Naethan Hendrix officiating.

The family will receive friends at James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in Helen’s honor be made to the First Baptist Church of Graceville Elevator Fund, P.O. Box 565, Graceville, FL, 32440; or Covenant Care, 4215 Kelson Ave., Suite E, Marianna, FL, 32446.

Helen was born April 3, 1934, in Malone, FL, to the late Walter Jackson Bush and Rosa Wood Bush. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

A longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Graceville, Helen served her church family through her work on various committees. She also loved singing in the choir. Whether helping the sick and elderly in the community or working in her yard, her hobby was work and she loved every minute of it.

She worked as the bookkeeper at Tindel Watford Hardware in Graceville for 29 years and as fiscal administrator at the State Attorney’s Office in Marianna until she retired in 1996.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Sanders Doyle Watford; her parents; and a sister, Mary Catherine Bush.

She is survived by her son David Watford, his wife, Laura, and their two sons, John David and Nathan, of Graceville; son Jack Watford and his wife Melissa of Lilburn, GA; sister Alice Faye Bush of Malone, FL; and extended family and friends.

The family extends our deepest love and gratitude to Marilyn Laster, our mother’s caregiver and best friend for the last six months, as well as Edna Franklin and Shirley Kilgore.