Watford obit

Mrs. Betty Jean Watford, age 80, affectionately known as “Bet”, made her transition from labor to reward on May 10, 2021.

Public visitation, walk-through/facial covering, will be Friday, May 14, 2021, 3-6 PM, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, May 15, 2021, 1:00 PM, at the Antioch Cemetery (Antioch Community), Slocomb, Alabama with Elder James M. Bighem officiating.

All services are under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.