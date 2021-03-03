Washington County Youth Fair

With the Washington County Agricultural Center undergoing extensive renovations, the 2021 Youth Fair featured only beef and swine entries. Although the fair was small, it was big on heart with 19 4-H and FFA youth exhibiting their projects. Fair participants included Junior exhibitors Cason Hayford, Landon O’Steen, Brantlee Pate, and Sarah Jane Riley and Intermediate exhibitor Landon Bruner. Senior exhibitors included Asa Anderson, Eliannah Anderson, Jakub Bruner, JT Cook, Cody Daimler, Kayla Daimler, Leah Hilty, Parris Jaeger, Kailey Pettis, Brayden Price, Jay Register, Colton Serpas, Julie Serpas, and Haylee White.

Overall livestock project winners were:

Grand Champion Steer – Asa Anderson

Reserve Steer – Eliannah Anderson

Grand Champion Heifer – JT Cook

Reserve Heifer – Asa Anderson

Grand Champion Swine – Asa Anderson

Reserve Swine – Eliannah Anderson

Overall

Junior Beef Showmanship 1st place – Cason Hayford

Junior Beef Showmanship 2nd place – Landon O’Steen

Junior Beef Showmanship 3rd place – Sarah Jane Riley

Intermediate Beef Showmanship 1st place – Landon Bruner

Senior Beef Showmanship 1st place – Asa Anderson

Senior Beef Showmanship 2nd place – Kailey Pettis

Senior Beef Showmanship 3rd place – Haylee White

Senior Swine Showmanship 1st place – Eliannah Anderson

Senior Swine Showmanship 2nd place – Asa Anderson

Senior Swine Showmanship 3rd place – Julie Serpas

For more information on Washington County 4-H livestock projects, contact Julie P. Dillard at UF/IFAS Extension Washington County – juliepd@ufl.edu and 850-638-6180.