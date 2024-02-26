The Washington County Youth Fair is here. Don’t miss your opportunity to come out and support Washington County’s young people.

The youth of Washington County have entered a plethora of projects ranging from photography to flower arrangements and needlework to baked goods. These projects will be on display for public viewing in the Washington County Agricultural Center Auditorium Friday, March 1st and Saturday March 2nd from 8am to 6pm.

The Poultry Showmanship Contest will be in the Auditorium Thursday February 29th, beginning at 5:30pm. Poultry projects will also be available for public viewing in the West Wing barn at the times listed above. This year we have over 50 poultry projects entered in the Washington County Youth Fair.

In the livestock barn, the Showmanship Contest will be Friday, March 1st beginning at 6pm. During the Showmanship contests, both poultry and livestock, the exhibitors are judged on their ability to effectively “show” or present their animal. The livestock show will begin Saturday, March 2nd at 9am. During the livestock show steers, heifers, and market hogs will be judged and champions will be selected in each category. This year we have 46 heifers, 12 steers, and 12 hogs entered in the Washington County Youth Fair. The livestock barn will be open for public viewing Friday, March 1st from 10am to 6pm.

Exhibitors have the option to sell their livestock project animals to the public via the Youth Fair Auction. The auction will be Saturday evening beginning at 6pm. Please make plans to attend the auction and show your support of youth livestock projects. To get the exact number of animals being sold in the auction call the Washington County Extension Office Friday morning after 10am. The expenses associated with raising a livestock project are quite considerable. The sale of the animal through the Youth Fair Auction is the exhibitors’ way to recoup these expenses and be compensated for the time they’ve invested in caring for their animal. If you have questions about the Youth Fair or would like to support the exhibitors via a monetary donation, please call the Washington County Extension office at 638-6180.

In addition to the “public viewing” times listed above, all are invited to attend any/all the shows listed above and support for the youth of Washington County. The Washington County Agricultural Center is located at 1424 Jackson Ave. Chipley, FL.