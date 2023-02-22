It’s the 50th anniversary of the Washington County Youth Fair. This event showcases the talents of our local students and 4-H and FFA member livestock projects.

General exhibit entries are open to 5-18 year old students who live in or attend school in Washington County or who are Washington County 4-H members. General exhibit categories include: art, crafts, photography, posters, models, needlework and sewing, baked goods, baked goods decorating, canned goods, and horticulture. 4-H members only categories include: poultry, rabbits, poultry showmanship, rabbit showmanship, eggs, graphic design, tri-fold displays, and 4-H posters.

Exhibitors earn ribbons and premium money for their entries. Premium money is made possible because the event is sponsored by generous donations from local businesses and individuals.

2023 Washington County Youth Fair Schedule

Monday, February 27 Exhibit check-in, 3-5:30 pm, Ag Center Auditorium

Wednesday, March 1 Poultry and Rabbit check-in, 3-5:30 pm, Ag Center West Barn

Thursday, March 2 Poultry and Rabbit showmanship, 5:30 pm, Ag Center Auditorium

Friday, March 3 Fair open to public, 8am-6 pm, Ag Center

Beef and Swine showmanship, 6 pm, Ag Center Livestock Barn

Saturday, March 4 Fair open to public, 8 am-12 pm

Market beef and swine shows, 9 am, Ag Center Livestock Barn

Pick up general entries, rabbits, and poultry, 12-1 pm

Livestock auction, 6 pm, Ag Center Livestock Barn

The annual livestock auction is held on Saturday, March 4. 4-H and FFA members will put their project animals up for sale to the public. If you would like to stock your freezer with high quality beef or pork, here is your opportunity. For more information about the auction, contact Extension agent, Mark Mauldin at 850-638-6180 or mdm83@ufl.edu. For all other youth fair questions, contact Extension director, Julie Pigott Dillard at 850-638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu.

Emma Weeks with her showmanship rooster

Kailey Pettis – 2022 senior beef showmanship winner