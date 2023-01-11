Washington County Youth Fair 2023

It’s the 50th anniversary of the Washington County Youth Fair. This event showcases the talents of our local students and 4-H and FFA member livestock projects.

General exhibit entries are open to 5-18 year old students who live in or attend school in Washington County or who are Washington County 4-H members. General exhibit categories include: art, crafts, photography, posters, models, needlework and sewing, baked goods, baked goods decorating, canned goods, and horticulture. 4-H members only categories include: poultry, rabbits, poultry showmanship, rabbit showmanship, eggs, graphic design, tri-fold displays, and 4-H posters.

Exhibitors earn ribbons and premium money for their entries. Premium money is made possible because the event is sponsored by generous donations from local businesses and individuals.

Fair booklets with rules and entry forms are available at local schools and from UF/IFAS Extension Washington County. They can also be accessed from https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/washco4h/youth-fair. Pre-registration entry forms are required and due February 1st to the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County office located in the Ag Center. If you have any questions, please contact Julie Pigott Dillard at 850-638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu.

Kailey Pettis – 2022 senior beef showmanship winner

Emma Weeks with her showmanship rooster