The Washington County Youth Fair experienced a successful return with youth from all over the county exhibiting projects and livestock.
Best of Show winners for the general class of exhibits included:
Art – Nolan Weeks & Emma Weeks
Baked Goods – Aubrey Mauldin
Cake Decorating – Lynn McNamee
Canned Goods – Mya White
Crafts – Abigail Brown
Horticulture – Nora Pigott & Uriah Kowitz
Models – Carter Berry
Photography – Maddie Redmon & Rebecca Tumbleson
Poster – Cheynee Griffith
Best of Show winners for the 4-H Members only poultry and exhibits included:
Eggs – Audrey Stephens
Pullet – Audrey Stephens
Cockerel – Carter Berry
Rooster – Emma Weeks
Hen – Lizzie Smelser
Hen/Rooster Pair – Lizzie Smelser
Bantam/Fancy – Bella Price
Purebred Rabbit – Emma Weeks
Pet Rabbit – Will Barber
Poultry Showmanship:
4-H Juniors – 1st place Isaiah Smelser, 2nd place Jackson Scurlock, 3rd place – Carter Berry
4-H Intermediates – 1st place Emma Weeks, 2nd place Audrey Stephens, 3rd place – Abigail Brown
4-H Seniors – 1st place Lizzie Smelser, 2nd place Lynn McNamee, 3rd place – Owen Bender
Rabbit Showmanship:
4-H Juniors – 1st place Will Barber, 2nd place Lily Tribett, 3rd place Nolan Weeks
4-H Intermediates – 1st place Emma Weeks, 2nd place Madelyn Barber