The Washington County Youth Fair experienced a successful return with youth from all over the county exhibiting projects and livestock.

Best of Show winners for the general class of exhibits included:

Art – Nolan Weeks & Emma Weeks

Baked Goods – Aubrey Mauldin

Cake Decorating – Lynn McNamee

Canned Goods – Mya White

Crafts – Abigail Brown

Horticulture – Nora Pigott & Uriah Kowitz

Models – Carter Berry

Photography – Maddie Redmon & Rebecca Tumbleson

Poster – Cheynee Griffith

Best of Show winners for the 4-H Members only poultry and exhibits included:

Eggs – Audrey Stephens

Pullet – Audrey Stephens

Cockerel – Carter Berry

Rooster – Emma Weeks

Hen – Lizzie Smelser

Hen/Rooster Pair – Lizzie Smelser

Bantam/Fancy – Bella Price

Purebred Rabbit – Emma Weeks

Pet Rabbit – Will Barber

Poultry Showmanship:

4-H Juniors – 1st place Isaiah Smelser, 2nd place Jackson Scurlock, 3rd place – Carter Berry

4-H Intermediates – 1st place Emma Weeks, 2nd place Audrey Stephens, 3rd place – Abigail Brown

4-H Seniors – 1st place Lizzie Smelser, 2nd place Lynn McNamee, 3rd place – Owen Bender

Rabbit Showmanship:

4-H Juniors – 1st place Will Barber, 2nd place Lily Tribett, 3rd place Nolan Weeks

4-H Intermediates – 1st place Emma Weeks, 2nd place Madelyn Barber