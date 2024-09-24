Washington County Schools to Close- UPDATE

The Washington County School District Closed Thursday and Friday Due to Hurricane Helene- UPDATE

Due to continued concerns regarding Hurricane Helene, the Washington County School District will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024, and Friday, September 27, 2024. The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remain our highest priority as we closely monitor the storm’s impact.

Unless otherwise notified, schools are expected to resume on Monday, September 30, 2024. We encourage everyone to prioritize safety and follow guidance from local emergency management authorities.

Please stay informed through our district website, social media platforms, and local news outlets for further updates.

