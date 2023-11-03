Washington County School District Congratulates

Coach Amos Spires “Special Olympics Florida Coach of the Year 2023”

Student Cody Baker “Washington County Athlete of the Year 2023”

WAVE Athletic Coach Amos Spires attended the Special Olympics Florida Champions Gala on October 28, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, at the Omni Orlando Resort Champions Gate. He was one of the Gala’s Honorees in celebration of his award as “Special Olympics Florida Coach of The Year 2023”! “Washington County Athlete of the Year 2023” Student-Athlete Cody Baker, WAVE TOSA Brenda Basnaw, Coach D.J Roulhac, Coach Karen Powell, Superintendent Joseph Taylor, and special guests accompanied Coach Spires at the Gala.

Annually, the Special Olympics of Florida hosts a Champions Gala to present an award to a coach who has shown sportsmanship, understanding, and compassion in the most genuine spirit of coaching, has obtained certification in at least one sport, and is actively coaching Special Olympics Florida athletes.

The Gala acknowledges that Coach Amos Spires is a Tier 3 coach, overseeing multiple sports at the Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE). He is deeply committed to the Special Olympics mission and ensuring his athletes have the best experiences possible. Coach Spires was the catalyst for bringing Young Athletes, Little Elites, and Rising Stars to WAVE. He regularly gives athletes rides to and from competitions. When his athletes were invited to compete in Navarre, he persuaded his school to pay for rooms near the water, saying, “They all grew up in Florida, but some of them have never seen the beach.” Amos’ heartfelt dedication to his athletes makes him an excellent choice for “Coach of the Year”.