Washington County School Board

  1. Washington County School Board Recognition

School Board Association (FSBA) Director of Leadership Services, Ms. Tina Pinkoson, recognized Washington County School Board Members and the Superintendent as a Certified Master Board.   Ms. Pinkoson presented the Board with a plaque for the completion of the Master Board Training.

 

 

 

  1. Vernon Middle School Published Students Recognition

Ms. Anna Bell Rackley, Language Arts Teacher, recognized and presented Certificates of Achievement to students for having their poems selected for publication in a national student poetry anthology.

 

Brooke Clecker

Brodie Albright

Bella Self

Ellen Grant

Korben O’Connor

Marshall Carter

Lucy Jones

Justin Brock

Theonia Stephens

Emma Hall

 

 Maggie Oleyar

Malikye Cuff

Cori Kapun

Madyson Brown

Aubrey Wood

Ethan Hall

Charles Posten

Kaiden David-Richard

Braelyn Kent

Malachi Brown

 

 Wyatt Glenn

Kayson Hawkins

Trista Potter

Sophia Dorsey

Mataleigh Miller

Lula Burdeshaw

Jacklyn Krzyszkowski

Cameron Hewett

MacKenzie Register

 

 Kaden Morris

Christian Burger

Nicholas Hickey

Layla Renfroe

Jayla Everett

Kyler Neese

Bry Caldwell

Rykell Peterson

Camarien Jackson

 

 

 

 

  1. Recognition of RMS Student Marcus Russ

Mr. Sam Toole, Band Director, recognized Roulhac Middle School 8th grader trumpet player Marcus Russ. He was accepted into the FMEA Middle School All-State Honor Band, the first in Middle School History.

 

 

 

 

  1. Recognition of District Spelling Bee Winners

Ms. Kimberly Register, Director of Safety, recognized the District Spelling Bee Winners

1st Place – Camden Chesnut, 5th Grade, Vernon Elementary School

2nd Place- Eva Gibson, 5th Grade, Vernon Elementary School

3rd Place – Christian Burger, 8th Grade, Vernon Middle School

 

  1. Recognition of the District’s Beta Club Winners

School Administrators recognized their Beta Club Winners

 

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

1st Place  8th Grade Lang Arts – Maddox Markham

1st Place Solo Instrumentalist – Christian Burger

1st Place Pottery – Kiley Harrison

2nd Place Painting – Kindel Whitaker

3rd Place Woodworking – Dylan Wells

Jr VP Elect – Kindel Whitaker

Club Awards

1st Place – Service Learning Showcase

1st Place – Club Trading Pin

2nd Place – Two-Dimensional Design

2nd Place – Apparel Design

2nd Place – Scrapbook

3rd Place – Songfest

3rd Place – Campaign Skit

 

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

1st Place- Digital Art- Olivia Mathis

1st Place Drawing- Chailert Egan

1st Place Recyclable Art- Kaede Laney

2nd Place Woodworking- Trig Wright

3rd Place Math- Caden Anderson

3rd Place Social Studies- Grayson Martin

3rd Place Hand Drawn Anime- Raegan Wiwi

3rd Place Service Learning Project- Payton Prough

Premier Performer- Janiya Ortiz

1st Place Songfest- Roulhac Middle School

 

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

1st Place – Club Awards – 2 Dimensional Design

1st Place Division 1 Recycled Art – Ashton Mitchell

1st Place Division 1 AG Science – Jayden Brogden

2nd Place Division 1 On-Site Art – Mary Harris

1st Place Division 1 Painting and Best in Show Visual Arts – Nyla Brown

2nd Place Division 1 Drawing – Lily Gainey

2nd Place Division 1 Fiber Arts – Jessica Yarbor

1st Place in Robotics – Luke Albritton, Cole Wells, Kimber Floyd,

Caiden Coltrane, Emily Flick

 

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL

1st Place Division 2 Poetry – Truman Dellwo

1st Place Division 1 9th Grade Language Arts – Khloe Nguyen

3rd Place Club Apparel Design – Julie Mayo

 

 

  1. Vernon High School and WVPK School Employees of the Year Recognition

Ms. Kimberly Register recognized the following:

WVPK

Ms. Tamika Edwards –      Support Related Employee of the Year (not present)

Ms. Toni Guy – Rookie Teacher of the Year

 

 

Vernon High School

Tracie Herbert  –  Support Related Employee of the Year

Sue Bauzo – Rookie Teacher of the Year (not present)

Laurie Simmons – Teacher of the Year

 

 

  1. Employees of the Year Winners Recognition: The Washington County School Board, The Chamber of Commerce, and One Florida Bank

Ms. Kimberly Register and Mr. Brandon Louvings with One Florida Bank, representing on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, presented plaques and trophies to the winners.

 

2025 Teacher of the Year

Ms. Taura Brock – Roulhac Middle School

 

2023-24 Rookie Teacher of the Year

Ms. Jessika Dizolglio – WAVE

 

2023-24 School-Related Employee of the Year

Ms. Monica Roberts – Chipley High School

