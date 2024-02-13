School Board Association (FSBA) Director of Leadership Services, Ms. Tina Pinkoson, recognized Washington County School Board Members and the Superintendent as a Certified Master Board. Ms. Pinkoson presented the Board with a plaque for the completion of the Master Board Training.
Ms. Anna Bell Rackley, Language Arts Teacher, recognized and presented Certificates of Achievement to students for having their poems selected for publication in a national student poetry anthology.
|Brooke Clecker
Brodie Albright
Bella Self
Ellen Grant
Korben O’Connor
Marshall Carter
Lucy Jones
Justin Brock
Theonia Stephens
Emma Hall
|Maggie Oleyar
Malikye Cuff
Cori Kapun
Madyson Brown
Aubrey Wood
Ethan Hall
Charles Posten
Kaiden David-Richard
Braelyn Kent
Malachi Brown
|Wyatt Glenn
Kayson Hawkins
Trista Potter
Sophia Dorsey
Mataleigh Miller
Lula Burdeshaw
Jacklyn Krzyszkowski
Cameron Hewett
MacKenzie Register
|Kaden Morris
Christian Burger
Nicholas Hickey
Layla Renfroe
Jayla Everett
Kyler Neese
Bry Caldwell
Rykell Peterson
Camarien Jackson
Mr. Sam Toole, Band Director, recognized Roulhac Middle School 8th grader trumpet player Marcus Russ. He was accepted into the FMEA Middle School All-State Honor Band, the first in Middle School History.
Ms. Kimberly Register, Director of Safety, recognized the District Spelling Bee Winners
1st Place – Camden Chesnut, 5th Grade, Vernon Elementary School
2nd Place- Eva Gibson, 5th Grade, Vernon Elementary School
3rd Place – Christian Burger, 8th Grade, Vernon Middle School
- Recognition of the District’s Beta Club Winners
School Administrators recognized their Beta Club Winners
1st Place 8th Grade Lang Arts – Maddox Markham
1st Place Solo Instrumentalist – Christian Burger
1st Place Pottery – Kiley Harrison
2nd Place Painting – Kindel Whitaker
3rd Place Woodworking – Dylan Wells
Jr VP Elect – Kindel Whitaker
Club Awards
1st Place – Service Learning Showcase
1st Place – Club Trading Pin
2nd Place – Two-Dimensional Design
2nd Place – Apparel Design
2nd Place – Scrapbook
3rd Place – Songfest
3rd Place – Campaign Skit
1st Place- Digital Art- Olivia Mathis
1st Place Drawing- Chailert Egan
1st Place Recyclable Art- Kaede Laney
2nd Place Woodworking- Trig Wright
3rd Place Math- Caden Anderson
3rd Place Social Studies- Grayson Martin
3rd Place Hand Drawn Anime- Raegan Wiwi
3rd Place Service Learning Project- Payton Prough
Premier Performer- Janiya Ortiz
1st Place Songfest- Roulhac Middle School
1st Place – Club Awards – 2 Dimensional Design
1st Place Division 1 Recycled Art – Ashton Mitchell
1st Place Division 1 AG Science – Jayden Brogden
2nd Place Division 1 On-Site Art – Mary Harris
1st Place Division 1 Painting and Best in Show Visual Arts – Nyla Brown
2nd Place Division 1 Drawing – Lily Gainey
2nd Place Division 1 Fiber Arts – Jessica Yarbor
1st Place in Robotics – Luke Albritton, Cole Wells, Kimber Floyd,
Caiden Coltrane, Emily Flick
1st Place Division 2 Poetry – Truman Dellwo
1st Place Division 1 9th Grade Language Arts – Khloe Nguyen
3rd Place Club Apparel Design – Julie Mayo
- Vernon High School and WVPK School Employees of the Year Recognition
Ms. Kimberly Register recognized the following:
WVPK
Ms. Tamika Edwards – Support Related Employee of the Year (not present)
Ms. Toni Guy – Rookie Teacher of the Year
Tracie Herbert – Support Related Employee of the Year
Sue Bauzo – Rookie Teacher of the Year (not present)
Laurie Simmons – Teacher of the Year
- Employees of the Year Winners Recognition: The Washington County School Board, The Chamber of Commerce, and One Florida Bank
Ms. Kimberly Register and Mr. Brandon Louvings with One Florida Bank, representing on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, presented plaques and trophies to the winners.
2025 Teacher of the Year
Ms. Taura Brock – Roulhac Middle School
2023-24 Rookie Teacher of the Year
Ms. Jessika Dizolglio – WAVE
2023-24 School-Related Employee of the Year
Ms. Monica Roberts – Chipley High School