Washington County School Board Recognition

School Board Association (FSBA) Director of Leadership Services, Ms. Tina Pinkoson, recognized Washington County School Board Members and the Superintendent as a Certified Master Board. Ms. Pinkoson presented the Board with a plaque for the completion of the Master Board Training.

Vernon Middle School Published Students Recognition

Ms. Anna Bell Rackley, Language Arts Teacher, recognized and presented Certificates of Achievement to students for having their poems selected for publication in a national student poetry anthology.

Brooke Clecker Brodie Albright Bella Self Ellen Grant Korben O’Connor Marshall Carter Lucy Jones Justin Brock Theonia Stephens Emma Hall Maggie Oleyar Malikye Cuff Cori Kapun Madyson Brown Aubrey Wood Ethan Hall Charles Posten Kaiden David-Richard Braelyn Kent Malachi Brown Wyatt Glenn Kayson Hawkins Trista Potter Sophia Dorsey Mataleigh Miller Lula Burdeshaw Jacklyn Krzyszkowski Cameron Hewett MacKenzie Register Kaden Morris Christian Burger Nicholas Hickey Layla Renfroe Jayla Everett Kyler Neese Bry Caldwell Rykell Peterson Camarien Jackson

Recognition of RMS Student Marcus Russ

Mr. Sam Toole, Band Director, recognized Roulhac Middle School 8th grader trumpet player Marcus Russ. He was accepted into the FMEA Middle School All-State Honor Band, the first in Middle School History.

Recognition of District Spelling Bee Winners

Ms. Kimberly Register, Director of Safety, recognized the District Spelling Bee Winners

1st Place – Camden Chesnut, 5th Grade, Vernon Elementary School

2nd Place- Eva Gibson, 5th Grade, Vernon Elementary School

3rd Place – Christian Burger, 8th Grade, Vernon Middle School

Recognition of the District’s Beta Club Winners

School Administrators recognized their Beta Club Winners

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

1st Place 8th Grade Lang Arts – Maddox Markham

1st Place Solo Instrumentalist – Christian Burger

1st Place Pottery – Kiley Harrison

2nd Place Painting – Kindel Whitaker

3rd Place Woodworking – Dylan Wells

Jr VP Elect – Kindel Whitaker

Club Awards

1st Place – Service Learning Showcase

1st Place – Club Trading Pin

2nd Place – Two-Dimensional Design

2nd Place – Apparel Design

2nd Place – Scrapbook

3rd Place – Songfest

3rd Place – Campaign Skit

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

1st Place- Digital Art- Olivia Mathis

1st Place Drawing- Chailert Egan

1st Place Recyclable Art- Kaede Laney

2nd Place Woodworking- Trig Wright

3rd Place Math- Caden Anderson

3rd Place Social Studies- Grayson Martin

3rd Place Hand Drawn Anime- Raegan Wiwi

3rd Place Service Learning Project- Payton Prough

Premier Performer- Janiya Ortiz

1st Place Songfest- Roulhac Middle School

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

1st Place – Club Awards – 2 Dimensional Design

1st Place Division 1 Recycled Art – Ashton Mitchell

1st Place Division 1 AG Science – Jayden Brogden

2nd Place Division 1 On-Site Art – Mary Harris

1st Place Division 1 Painting and Best in Show Visual Arts – Nyla Brown

2nd Place Division 1 Drawing – Lily Gainey

2nd Place Division 1 Fiber Arts – Jessica Yarbor

1st Place in Robotics – Luke Albritton, Cole Wells, Kimber Floyd,

Caiden Coltrane, Emily Flick

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL

1st Place Division 2 Poetry – Truman Dellwo

1st Place Division 1 9th Grade Language Arts – Khloe Nguyen

3rd Place Club Apparel Design – Julie Mayo

Vernon High School and WVPK School Employees of the Year Recognition

Ms. Kimberly Register recognized the following:

WVPK

Ms. Tamika Edwards – Support Related Employee of the Year (not present)

Ms. Toni Guy – Rookie Teacher of the Year

Vernon High School

Tracie Herbert – Support Related Employee of the Year

Sue Bauzo – Rookie Teacher of the Year (not present)

Laurie Simmons – Teacher of the Year

Employees of the Year Winners Recognition : The Washington County School Board, The Chamber of Commerce, and One Florida Bank

Ms. Kimberly Register and Mr. Brandon Louvings with One Florida Bank, representing on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, presented plaques and trophies to the winners.

2025 Teacher of the Year

Ms. Taura Brock – Roulhac Middle School

2023-24 Rookie Teacher of the Year

Ms. Jessika Dizolglio – WAVE

2023-24 School-Related Employee of the Year

Ms. Monica Roberts – Chipley High School