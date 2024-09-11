Washington County School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting

Cognia District Accreditation Presentation

The Cognia Southeast Region Director Andy Martinez presented the Washington County School District with an Accreditation Certificate, confirming its Accredited status granted by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), the Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). This esteemed accreditation, recognized globally, signifies that Washington County schools meet and exceed rigorous standards of educational excellence.

(Pictured L to R – Directors Dewayne Geoghagan, Kimberly Register, Lucy Carmichael, Susan Saunders, Superintendent Joseph Taylor, Directors Becky Dickson, Troy Peoples, Kyle Newsom and Cognia Director Andy Martinez)

Vernon High School State BETA winners at the National Beta Convention in Savannah

Nylah Brown was recognized for winning first place in State and National for Painting, and Lily Gainey won second place in State and placed 10th in Nationals.

(From L to R: Beta Sponsor Laurie Simmons, Nylah Brown, Lily Gainey, Superintendent Joseph Taylor, and Principal Ellen Grainger)

WAVE – Special Olympics State Champions

WAVE Special Olympics Athletes participated at the Florida State Games held in Orlando, Florida, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports on May 17th and 18th. The following was recognized:

Basketball Skills Events . Track and Field Events

Zay’Driohn Hudson – Gold Miranda Nowell

Jason Smith – Gold 100M Walk – Gold

Softball Throw – Gold

Cody Baker attended as our Washington County WAVE Student Athlete Ambassador.

(Pictured from L to R: Coach Karen Powell, Coach Amos Spires, Zay’Driohn Hudson, Jason Smith, Miranda Nowell, Cody Baker, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

Coach Amos Spires, named the “Special Olympics Florida Coach of the Year 2023,” informed the Board that they have been invited back to the 2024 Special Olympics Florida Champions Gala. He provided a brief overview of the qualification process for the state competition and introduced Zay’Driohn Hudson, representing Washington County WAVE Athletics as the 2024 Athlete of the Year!

(Pictured L to R: Zay’Driohn Hudson, Coach Amos Spires, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

HOBY Youth Leadership – Chipley High School Juniors Zy’koria Guster & Brantley Kirkland

The Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) Florida North Seminar recently took place at Florida State University in Tallahassee. HOBY gathers high school sophomores recognized for their leadership skills and potential for a weekend focused on critical thinking, self-discovery, and exceptional learning experiences. Zy’koria Guster and Brantley Kirkland were recognized for participating in this inspiring event, and given certificates for successfully representing Chipley High School.

(Pictured L to R: CHS Principal Alicia Clemmons, Zy’koria Guster, Brantley Kirkland, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)

Recognition of Hunter Prough and Drew Fleener State and National Bassmaster High School Tournament

Representing Chipley High School and the Washington County School District, Hunter Prough and Drew Fleener were recognized and given certificates for participating in the two-day event in Dayton, Tennessee. There were 278 boats in the competition. The Chipley team was in second place after the first day and finished 30th in the overall tournament on the second day.

(Pictured L to R: CHS Principal Alicia Clemmons, Hunter Prough, Andrew Fleener, Superintendent Joseph Taylor)