Washington County Regular School Board Meeting

On Monday, August 12,2024 Regular School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting.

The board recognized the following:

WCSD partnered with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, providing three dogs to the district schools. Safety Director Kimberly Register introduced Sheriff Kevin Crews, the School Resource Officers (SROs), and the three dogs. The K-9 units are assigned to strengthen school safety. Grants from the Office of Safe Schools funded the program.

Superintendent Joseph Taylor introduced the new District Director of Exceptional Student Education.

Vernon Middle School Principal Niki Seley introduced their new Assistant Principal, Jimmy Tice.