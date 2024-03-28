Washington County Public Library was delighted to have Sofia Talvik for a musical performance on Thursday, March 28th. Sofia hails from Sweden but currently lives in Berlin, Germany, with her husband. Sofia is a rare artist and an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell. Her delicate songs are performed in an intimate way, showing off Sofia’s angelic voice enhanced only by a tasteful mix of harmonies and delays, accompanied by the steady picking of her acoustic guitar and the rhythm section consisting of her own two feet, bells and a stomp box. She’s an experienced international touring artist who has toured through 48 U.S states, many of the countries in Europe and faraway places like New Zealand.

Her latest album “Center of the Universe” was released in 2023. Throughout the 10 songs on the album, there is a broad range of topics of some of life’s most earnest moments, ranging from the Ukraine War, American women’s rights, the thousands of missing children in the US and the torment of domestic violence survivors across the world. The album went straight into the top 20 on Folk Radio Charts USA in August 2023, with the first single charting in the top 10. The album was considered for a Grammy nomination for “Best Folk album” 2023.

Her hour-long performance was enjoyed by all. If you are interested in attending music programs, please join our mailing list on the Washington County Public Library’s website at www.wcplfl.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wcplfl to be in the know for our next program offering.