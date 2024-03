FREE Music Program on Thursday, March 28th, at 3:00pm, at the Chipley Library

Sofia Talvik is a rare artist and an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell, or as the Folk/Americana Magazine NoDepression said it ”A singer/songwriter who is able to evoke the essence of Laurel Canyon circa the ‘60s as expressed in the work of Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, Buffy Sainte-Marie and others who were able to paint beautiful tapestries from words and music ”.