Dear Citizens of Washington County,

On behalf of The Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller’s

Office, I would like you to say Thank You!

With humble hearts, full of gratitude, my team and I are excited for the opportunity to continue serving you for another term.

God has truly blessed this office and each of us, through our work here. We look forward to the future together. It is with great honor and dedication to our community, that this team strives to be the best in public service.

As always, we welcome you to reach out if we can help you in any way and also invite you to drop in for a visit to see our beautiful courthouse. It truly is “The People’s House”, and I have the blessing of serving there with such amazing people.

Thank you again for this wonderful opportunity.

Lora C. Bell

Washington County Clerk and Comptroller