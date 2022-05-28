MAY 26, 2022

Washington County Christian School Kindergarten Class 2022

Washington County Christian School Graduates 2022

Front – Raelynn Simpson, Jena Collins

Back – Sydney Hagan, Kaylen Hagan

Pictured(left to right): Board President – Eddie Beckworth, Board Members – Roddie Thornton, Jeff Lollie, Stacey Whittal, Jennifer Williams, Principal Kirkman; Brad Kent, Engineer

WASHINGTON COUNTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WRAPS UP 2021-22, BREAKS GROUND FOR NEW BUILDING

Washington County Christian School celebrated the completion of the 2021-22 school year with K5 and Senior graduation ceremonies. Ceremonies were held at First Baptist Church Chipley and Grace Assembly respectively. In addition, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 24th, 2022 for a new classroom building set to be completed by December, 2022. According to school principal Francesca Kirkman, “The Lord is providing new space for us to grow and to continue our ministry of providing a Bible based education for students in this community. We are excited to see what is in store for our school!”

WCCS is currently taking applications for new students for the 2022-23 school year, and classes are filling quickly as the school is approaching record enrollment numbers. Applications for new students are being processed at this time. If a class is already full for the 2022-23 school year, applicants will automatically be placed on a waiting list in case space becomes available. Visit the school’s website at www.washingtoncountychristianschool.org to apply. School office hours for summer are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and office personnel can be reached at (850) 638-9227