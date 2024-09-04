Washington County Christian School New Building Ribbon Cutting

On August 2, 2024, Washington County Christian School, celebrated a significant milestone with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new middle/high building. The joyous occasion marked the expansion of the school’s facilities, highlighting its continued commitment to providing quality Christian education in a nurturing and faith-centered environment.

The event was attended by students, parents, faculty, and board members, along with special guests, including Chamber of Commerce members. The ceremony began with a prayer of dedication by Board member Pastor Rich Smelser of Blue Lake Baptist Church, Chipley. Those that gave inspirational comments from the school were the Principal, Francesca Kirkman and Vice president of Board, Jeff Lollie. “We are so blessed to see part of our vision come to life,” said Principal Kirkman. “This new building will provide much-needed space for our growing middle and high student body and will allow us to continue offering an excellent education rooted in Christian values. We are grateful to everyone who made this possible through their support, prayers, and hard work.”

The new building includes 3 classrooms, staff bathroom. mechanical room and both girls and boys restrooms, which will greatly enhance more opportunities for our middle and high students to grow academically, spiritually, and socially.

After the official ribbon cutting, attendees were invited to tour the new facilities and enjoy icees from The Ice Box.

As Washington County Christian School continues to grow, this new building stands as a testament to the unwavering Faith in God. The school was started in 1995. They will celebrate their 30th Anniversary in July. This year the school reached record high enrollment. The school looks forward to many more years of education and inspiring students in the ways of faith, knowledge, and service.

Francesca Kirkman, Administrator

Washington County Christian School

1405 Brickyard Road

Chipley, Florida 32428

850-638-9227 office

850-638-9234 fax