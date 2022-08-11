Enrollment is open for Washington County 4-H. 4-H Open House is Thursday, August 17 from 3:30-5 pm in the Ag. Center East Classroom. Come meet club leaders, learn all about our clubs, and get a club calendar for the year.

Below is list of clubs for the 2022-2023 4-H year:

Chick Chain 4-H Club – baby chicks to laying age poultry

Livestock 4-H Club – beef, swine, poultry, rabbit

Blazing Hooves 4-H Club – horse

Sure Shots 4-H Club – shotgun

Rippin Lips 4-H Club – sport fishing and wildlife

Washington County 4-H is open to all youth ages 5-18 years old. Each club may have age restrictions or other limitations. To learn those as well as club information, dues, and projects, please visit our #WashCo4-H website describing each club – https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/washco4h/home. You’ll find a link to enroll in Washington County 4-H at the site. You can also enroll at v2.4honline.com, and you’ll need to know which club and project to enroll your child in. If you have any questions, contact Julie Pigott Dillard, UF/IFAS Extension Washington County, at 850-638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu.