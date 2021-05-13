Washington County 4-H Day Camps

by Julie Pigott Dillard

What are your plans for your kids this summer? If you’re like me, you want them doing more than just laying around, eating everything they can find, and getting way too much screen time. If that sounds like you, Washington County 4-H has a couple of opportunities for kids this summer.

Animal Sciences Day Camp

June 8, 2021 from 9 am-3 pm

Cost $10

A trip to the Malloy’s Hickory Ridge Farms in Chipley will give you an inside look at the daily workings of a cattle operation. We’ll be demonstrating pregnancy checking cattle, ultrasound technology, looking at breeding soundness, and doing some microscope work. Parents will drop off and pick up youth at the farm. Ages 8-18.

Outdoor Cooking Day Camp

June 28, 29 & 30 from 8 am-12 pm daily

We’ll learn how to prepare different foods that you can do in your own backyard featuring grilling, smoking, Dutch oven cooking, open fire cooking. Tuesday, July 29 at 5:30 pm, we’ll have a session for youth & parents who are interested in participating in the District 4-H Tailgate Grilling Contest. The 4-H District Tailgate Contest includes cash prizes and a chance to earn a competitive spot at the state contest where college scholarships are awarded. Parents must drop off and pick up students at the Washington County Ag Center. Ages 10-18.

To pay: Mail check to UF/IFAS Extension Washington County . 1424 Jackson Ave Suite A . Chipley, FL 32428 OR bring payment to office 209 in the Washington County Government Annex Building at 1331 South Boulevard in Chipley.

Once you have completed this form AND paid, you will receive a confirmation email with further details fromjuliepd@ufl.edu. If you have any questions call Julie P. Dillard at 850-638-6180 or email juliepd@ufl.edu.