Enrollment is open for Washington County 4-H! Are you looking for ways for your child to grow, learn new things, spark their interests, and develop life skills? We have six 4-H clubs meeting monthly to meet those needs. Our 4-H clubs are led by a team of dedicated adult volunteers who are screened and trained to deliver positive, enriching experiences for your children.

This year’s clubs include: Baking Buddies 4-H Club (food and nutrition), Blazing Hooves 4-H Club (horse), Chick Chain 4-H Club (poultry), LEGO Masters 4-H Club (expressive arts), Livestock 4-H Club (beef, poultry, rabbit, swine), and Sure Shots 4-H Club (shotgun). The 4-H project focus is in parenthesis. Read more about Washington County 4-H and its clubs here:https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/washco4h/home.

To enroll, visit Florida 4-H’s online enrollment site: https://v2.4honline.com. You’ll create a family profile, add your child as a member, then select their club and project. There is a $20 Florida 4-H membership fee due at enrollment.

4-H projects cover a wide variety of topics. Florida 4-H has three priority areas: healthy living, science/animal science, and citizen/leadership. If you have expertise in an area you would like to share with Washington County youth, please contact me to discuss. If you would like to join our team of 4-H volunteers and start a new club leading a 4-H project, contact UF/IFAS Extension Washington County at 850-638-6180.